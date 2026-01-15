Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 377360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $581,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. IDVO was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

