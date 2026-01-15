Analysts Set Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA) Target Price at $30.06

Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.0571.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chagee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chagee in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chagee in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chagee

Chagee Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHA. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Chagee in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chagee in the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chagee in the second quarter worth $4,111,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,034,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

Chagee stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Chagee has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $450.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.31 million.

Chagee Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Chagee’s payout ratio is currently 98.86%.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

