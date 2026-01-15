Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
VET stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.69. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.47.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -33.64%.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.
Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
