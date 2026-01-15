Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Assurant worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Assurant by 606.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $255.00 target price on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Assurant from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Assurant Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AIZ opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $243.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.75%.Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 21.42%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.