AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI) Short Interest Down 66.8% in December

AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,447 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 4,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDFI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. 9,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,112. AB Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $154.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AB Short Duration Income ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after buying an additional 394,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AB Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The AB Short Duration Income ETF (SDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and foreign income-producing fixed income securities with various credit ratings and maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than three years. SDFI was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is issued by AB Funds.

