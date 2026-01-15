MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Short Interest Down 64.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2026

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGOGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,809 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 24,977 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.36. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $140.87.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.