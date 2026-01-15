MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Short Interest Down 64.7% in December

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,809 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 24,977 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.36. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $140.87.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN alerts:

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.