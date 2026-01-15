Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.36 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 149539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
