Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.36 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 149539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76.

Defiance Quantum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Defiance Quantum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 368.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

