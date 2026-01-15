Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 138,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 44,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia. It also holds interests in the Silverboss, Hen-Art-DL, Fox, Black Riders, and Hawk properties; and the Silver Dollar Property. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

