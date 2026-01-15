Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 191.3% in December

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,021 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the December 15th total of 3,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $106,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 690,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,425.54. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,996 shares of company stock worth $238,948.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Royce Global Value Trust Cuts Dividend

RGT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 36,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc is a closed-end management investment company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RGT. Incorporated in Maryland and based in New York, the Trust seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It achieves its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of domestic and foreign companies, with a focus on undervalued, out-of-favor businesses that management believes offer attractive long-term growth potential.

The Trust’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up stock selection, targeting primarily small- and mid-capitalization companies across developed and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.