Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 19% Higher – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 346,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 407,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

