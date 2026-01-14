Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,236 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA NDIV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 7,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield. NDIV was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

