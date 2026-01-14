Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,236 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA NDIV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 7,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
