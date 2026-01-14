AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Short Interest Update

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,244 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 41,015 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYFI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,096. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares in the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis. HYFI was launched on May 15, 2023 and is managed by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.