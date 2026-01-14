WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WTPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WTPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,213 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 84,792 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTPI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $8,735,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $371,000.

WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WTPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.7218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.

The WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Fund (Ticker: WTPI) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) managed by WisdomTree, Inc The fund seeks to provide investors with consistent income by selling put options bi-weekly on the S&P 500 Index, targeting a 2.5% premium. This strategy aims to capitalize on the volatility premium in the options market, potentially offering attractive income opportunities, especially in flat-to-down market conditions.

