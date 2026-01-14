Don Barton Sells 375 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Don Barton sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $11,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $940,775. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Don Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $11,358.75.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Don Barton sold 375 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $10,758.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:OVLY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605. The firm has a market cap of $255.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVLY

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.