Insider Selling: Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) COO Sells 10,932 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) COO Kristopher Westbrooks sold 10,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $219,295.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,864.56. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTUS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 362,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Metallus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.95 million, a P/E ratio of -106.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTUS shares. Zacks Research lowered Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metallus presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Metallus by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Metallus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

