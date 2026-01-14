Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 30,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,639.57. The trade was a 19.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelson Munpun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $250,550.28.

KLIC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 1,027,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,005. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2,825.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

