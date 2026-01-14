Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 30,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLICGet Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,639.57. The trade was a 19.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelson Munpun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 8th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $250,550.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.0%

KLIC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 1,027,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,005. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2,825.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLICGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

