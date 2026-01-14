Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 34002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Glacier Media Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.26 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business-to-business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related.

