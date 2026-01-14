Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 1697789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.70 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

