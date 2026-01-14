POET Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 97,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,961 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on POET Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised POET Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

POET Technologies Stock Up 13.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in POET Technologies by 2,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,894,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in POET Technologies by 75.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 413,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 177,341 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the second quarter worth about $855,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,382,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,053. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.31.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 6,625.16%. As a group, analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.