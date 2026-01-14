YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This is a 74.0% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of RDTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

