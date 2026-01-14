YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This is a 74.0% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of RDTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This AI Opportunity Was Built to Evolve With Demand
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.