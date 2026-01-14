Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0941 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Up 4.8%
MST stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 696,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,096. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.
About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF
