Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0941 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Up 4.8%

MST stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 696,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,096. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

Get Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF alerts:

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.