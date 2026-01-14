Traders Purchase Large Volume of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 134,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 95,395 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,590,000.

XLE stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 80,721,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,326,512. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

