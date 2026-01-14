Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.28. 1,530,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,750,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Braze to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $381,538.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,164.32. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 694,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,033.44. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,418. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 58.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Braze by 35.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.