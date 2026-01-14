Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John Kao Sells 180,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $3,799,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,832,641 shares in the company, valued at $59,797,051.51. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,968,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,752,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,516,000 after buying an additional 6,940,277 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,243,000 after buying an additional 311,424 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the second quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 5,015,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,466,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

