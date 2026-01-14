Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,510 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,039.98. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70.
- On Monday, November 17th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.86. 1,250,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,528.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price target (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.96.
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a bullish outlook and forecasted strong price appreciation for ALNY, giving investors a counterpoint to bearish views and providing potential support for the stock. Needham Bullish Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Alnylam presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (transcript available) — management used the forum to outline development priorities and the Alnylam 2030 growth plan, keeping the company in front of institutional investors. JPM Presentation Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces are digesting the Alnylam 2030 plan and new 2026 guidance; valuation write-ups provide scenarios but do not change fundamentals immediately. These pieces are useful for longer-term investors assessing the plan vs. current multiples. Valuation After 2030 Plan
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO interviews and conference coverage (video/interview links) elaborate on development goals and timelines; useful for due diligence but contain no immediate new financials. CEO Interview
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundups from JPM/BioWorld reference Alnylam within broader biopharma Q4 revenue and guidance commentary — helpful context but not company-specific catalysts. Bioworld JPM Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (shows zero shares and NaN changes), so it should not be treated as signal until corrected by exchanges.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and multiple EVPs sold shares on Jan 12–13 (CEO sale ~9,577 shares; several EVPs sold 1,510–2,780 shares each). Collectively these disclosed sales totaled roughly $7M, which markets often view as a near-term negative signal even if sales are for personal/diversification reasons. CEO SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America published a pessimistic price forecast for ALNY, which can weigh on sentiment among institutional and retail investors. BofA Pessimistic Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: News coverage highlighted a sharp intraday sell-off (article noting ~9% drop) after the company unveiled ambitious 2026 guidance and its Alnylam 2030 plan — the market appears to be re-pricing risk around execution and near-term guidance. Coverage of the Sell-off
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
