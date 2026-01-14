Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,510 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,039.98. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70.

On Monday, November 17th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.86. 1,250,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,528.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price target (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

More Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a bullish outlook and forecasted strong price appreciation for ALNY, giving investors a counterpoint to bearish views and providing potential support for the stock. Needham Bullish Forecast

Needham & Company reiterated a bullish outlook and forecasted strong price appreciation for ALNY, giving investors a counterpoint to bearish views and providing potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (transcript available) — management used the forum to outline development priorities and the Alnylam 2030 growth plan, keeping the company in front of institutional investors. JPM Presentation Transcript

Alnylam presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (transcript available) — management used the forum to outline development priorities and the Alnylam 2030 growth plan, keeping the company in front of institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces are digesting the Alnylam 2030 plan and new 2026 guidance; valuation write-ups provide scenarios but do not change fundamentals immediately. These pieces are useful for longer-term investors assessing the plan vs. current multiples. Valuation After 2030 Plan

Analysis pieces are digesting the Alnylam 2030 plan and new 2026 guidance; valuation write-ups provide scenarios but do not change fundamentals immediately. These pieces are useful for longer-term investors assessing the plan vs. current multiples. Neutral Sentiment: CEO interviews and conference coverage (video/interview links) elaborate on development goals and timelines; useful for due diligence but contain no immediate new financials. CEO Interview

CEO interviews and conference coverage (video/interview links) elaborate on development goals and timelines; useful for due diligence but contain no immediate new financials. Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundups from JPM/BioWorld reference Alnylam within broader biopharma Q4 revenue and guidance commentary — helpful context but not company-specific catalysts. Bioworld JPM Coverage

Industry roundups from JPM/BioWorld reference Alnylam within broader biopharma Q4 revenue and guidance commentary — helpful context but not company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (shows zero shares and NaN changes), so it should not be treated as signal until corrected by exchanges. No link (data issue)

Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (shows zero shares and NaN changes), so it should not be treated as signal until corrected by exchanges. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and multiple EVPs sold shares on Jan 12–13 (CEO sale ~9,577 shares; several EVPs sold 1,510–2,780 shares each). Collectively these disclosed sales totaled roughly $7M, which markets often view as a near-term negative signal even if sales are for personal/diversification reasons. CEO SEC Filing

Insider selling: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and multiple EVPs sold shares on Jan 12–13 (CEO sale ~9,577 shares; several EVPs sold 1,510–2,780 shares each). Collectively these disclosed sales totaled roughly $7M, which markets often view as a near-term negative signal even if sales are for personal/diversification reasons. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America published a pessimistic price forecast for ALNY, which can weigh on sentiment among institutional and retail investors. BofA Pessimistic Forecast

Bank of America published a pessimistic price forecast for ALNY, which can weigh on sentiment among institutional and retail investors. Negative Sentiment: News coverage highlighted a sharp intraday sell-off (article noting ~9% drop) after the company unveiled ambitious 2026 guidance and its Alnylam 2030 plan — the market appears to be re-pricing risk around execution and near-term guidance. Coverage of the Sell-off

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.