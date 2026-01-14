Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 539,835 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the December 15th total of 254,446 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 862,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,630. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,441,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,540,000 after buying an additional 1,743,622 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,451,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,973,000 after purchasing an additional 933,655 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,360,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,578,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,724,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.