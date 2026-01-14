Adeia (ADEA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) in the last few weeks:
- 1/12/2026 – Adeia was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/8/2026 – Adeia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/29/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2025 – Adeia was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/23/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 12/22/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Adeia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.
