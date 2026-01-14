Adeia (ADEA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2026 – Adeia was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/8/2026 – Adeia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – Adeia was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/23/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

12/22/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

