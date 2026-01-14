AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,454 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the December 15th total of 3,004 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LOWV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. 8,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $80.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

About AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research. LOWV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

