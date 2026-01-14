WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,253 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the December 15th total of 7,959 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA WTMF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 51,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $202.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.23.

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.3321 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 173.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Managed Futures index. The fund is actively managed to provide positive returns in rising and falling markets. The fund seeks to emulate the returns of an index that takes long and short positions in currency, commodity, and Treasury futures. WTMF was launched on Jan 5, 2011 and is managed by WisdomTree.

