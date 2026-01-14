WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,253 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the December 15th total of 7,959 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA WTMF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 51,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $202.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.23.
WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.3321 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 173.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund
WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Managed Futures index. The fund is actively managed to provide positive returns in rising and falling markets. The fund seeks to emulate the returns of an index that takes long and short positions in currency, commodity, and Treasury futures. WTMF was launched on Jan 5, 2011 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Zacks Puts $25.50 target on BSEM!
- This AI Opportunity Was Built to Evolve With Demand
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.