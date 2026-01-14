GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $386.00 to $378.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as low as $316.36 and last traded at $319.2940. 3,849,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,170,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.23.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 11.4% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in GE Aerospace by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $336.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

