Short Interest in Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Rises By 113.0%

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,195 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the December 15th total of 8,073 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Catheter Precision Stock Performance

Shares of Catheter Precision stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 4,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088. Catheter Precision has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.60) by $24.90. Catheter Precision had a negative return on equity of 208.54% and a negative net margin of 2,333.29%.The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catheter Precision will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc (NYSE American: VTAK) is a medical device company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of catheter-based products for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. The company’s core business centers on balloon catheter platforms, offering both standard and specialty catheter configurations that address applications ranging from percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). Catheter Precision’s product portfolio is engineered to meet diverse clinical needs, including high-pressure dilation, scored and cutting balloon therapies, and drug-coated balloon delivery.

All of Catheter Precision’s products are developed in its ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.

