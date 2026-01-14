NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Up 117.6% in December

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,140 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the December 15th total of 524 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Get NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

The NewtekOne, Inc 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 are senior unsecured debt obligations issued by NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ:NEWTI). The notes bear a fixed annual interest rate of 8.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in 2028. As senior unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all other existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of NewtekOne, Inc and rank ahead of any subordinated debt in the company’s capital structure.

NewtekOne, Inc is the holding company for Newtek, a publicly traded business development company that provides a diversified suite of financial and business services to small and medium-sized enterprises across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.