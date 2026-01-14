Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,445 shares, a growth of 369.3% from the December 15th total of 521 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 227,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GABF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 39,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.9068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%.

The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

