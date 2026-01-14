Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,445 shares, a growth of 369.3% from the December 15th total of 521 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 227,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.
Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GABF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 39,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $49.81.
Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.
