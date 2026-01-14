Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,912 shares, an increase of 351.3% from the December 15th total of 2,861 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

Get Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy that focuses on equity and debt securities of companies in the healthcare sector. The fund selects securities believed to be attractive investment opportunities SURI was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.