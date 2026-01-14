Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Up 387.4% in December

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,777 shares, a growth of 387.4% from the December 15th total of 980 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWER traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of 161.96 and a beta of 1.06.

The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (PWER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies across various sectors that facilitate transition to low carbon energy sources and lower emission power production. PWER was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

