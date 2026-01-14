Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Up 387.4% in December

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,777 shares, a growth of 387.4% from the December 15th total of 980 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PWER traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of 161.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile
