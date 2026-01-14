Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Issues Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

NASDAQ JCTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Insider Activity at Jewett-Cameron Trading

In other news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 14,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $33,441.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 851,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,862.34. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $114,058. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company ( NASDAQ:JCTC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCTC

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.