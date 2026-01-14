Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Issues Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.
NASDAQ JCTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.14.
In other news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 14,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $33,441.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 851,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,862.34. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $114,058. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
