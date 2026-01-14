Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) recently:

1/14/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $168.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/12/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $158.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $169.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/8/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

1/6/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $172.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was given a new $227.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/11/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

12/8/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $150,531.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,459.67. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $380,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,029.96. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,109 shares of company stock worth $2,688,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

