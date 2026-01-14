Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 1,383,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 59,340 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,360,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

