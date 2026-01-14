Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Director Acquires C$20,000.00 in Stock

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh bought 100,000 shares of Condor Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$324,000. This represents a 6.58% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Condor Resources Price Performance

Condor Resources stock remained flat at C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. Condor Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

