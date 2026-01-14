Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Director Acquires C$20,000.00 in Stock

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh bought 100,000 shares of Condor Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$324,000. This represents a 6.58% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Condor Resources Price Performance
Condor Resources stock remained flat at C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. Condor Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.73.
About Condor Resources
