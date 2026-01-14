Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$205,000.00 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,465,527 shares in the company, valued at C$18,308,660.70. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Geodrill Stock Up 0.5%

TSE:GEO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.64. Geodrill Limited has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of C$191.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of C$54.26 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.