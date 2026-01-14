JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $138.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

ESAB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Get ESAB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. The stock had a trading volume of 137,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. ESAB has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ESAB by 109.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the third quarter valued at $58,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 60.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.