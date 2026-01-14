Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) versus Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Financial Analysis

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) and Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Billiontoone and Caris Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Billiontoone 0 3 6 0 2.67 Caris Life Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50

Billiontoone currently has a consensus price target of $135.29, indicating a potential upside of 45.06%. Caris Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Billiontoone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Billiontoone is more favorable than Caris Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Billiontoone $152.58 million 27.98 -$41.57 million $0.10 932.60 Caris Life Sciences $649.06 million 11.52 -$129.79 million ($0.46) -57.59

This table compares Billiontoone and Caris Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Billiontoone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caris Life Sciences. Caris Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Billiontoone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Billiontoone and Caris Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Billiontoone N/A N/A N/A Caris Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Billiontoone beats Caris Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule. This leap forward addresses a fundamental limitation in healthcare – the inability to detect sparse but clinically crucial disease signals in cfDNA. Our superior technology platform(1) has enabled us to build category-defining prenatal and oncology products. Our products reveal actionable insights from a simple blood draw that are fundamentally changing how diseases are diagnosed and treated, leading to a paradigm shift in personalized medicine. We believe our novel smNGS platform technologies combined with our AI-enhanced integrated workflow, allows us to push the technology frontier forward and deliver on the full promise of non-invasive liquid biopsy, which we estimate has an annual market opportunity of over $100 billion in the United States alone(2). Founded with the mission to remove the fear of the unknown through powerful and accessible smNGS-based diagnostics, we have swiftly transitioned from a research and development (R&D) focused company to a proven commercial organization. In 2019, we launched our first prenatal product, UNITY. UNITY is the first non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) that uses cfDNA to provide fetal risk assessment for recessive conditions such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and cystic fibrosis (CF) without requiring a paternal sample or invasive procedures such as amniocentesis. Since then, we have established ourselves as a leader in the prenatal testing market and expanded our UNITY offering to cover comprehensive prenatal genetic needs from a single maternal blood draw. While we know of competitors working to develop and launch competing NIPTs for recessive conditions, we believe the differentiation of our smNGS technology and five years of accumulated data and publications will allow us to maintain our competitive advantage as this type of testing becomes the standard of care and significantly improves patient outcomes(3). In the oncology setting, ultrasensitive tests with real-time insights are required to effectively detect, diagnose, and treat patients with a diverse range of mutations and solid tumor types across the cancer care continuum. In 2023, we successfully leveraged our smNGS platform to launch two complementary pan-cancer liquid biopsy tests – Northstar Select and Northstar Response. Our Northstar Select test is used to guide therapy selection and has been shown to detect over 50% more actionable solid tumor mutations than conventional liquid biopsies(4),(5). Based on our knowledge of all widely available tests, Northstar Response is the only methylation-based assay that quantifies the amount of cancer (tumor burden) at the single molecule level without requiring a tissue biopsy, enabling real-time monitoring of patient response to therapy with unprecedented precision. Our Northstar tests give physicians extraordinary visibility into cancer profile and treatment response, enabling more informed and earlier treatment decisions that can fundamentally alter patient outcomes. Our business momentum is evidenced by our rapidly scaling commercial success and improving operational efficiency. Of approximately one million smNGS-based tests that we have processed since our initial launch, over 50% of them, or approximately 508,000 tests, were processed within the last 12 months ended June 30, 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we generated revenue of $152.6 million, representing 113% year-over-year growth, with a gross margin of 53% and net loss of $41.6 million. We have incurred losses since inception, including a net loss of $41.6 million and $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and we had an accumulated deficit of $286.4 million as of June 30, 2025. Our loss from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 was $22.8 million and $3.9 million, respectively. Our business model has demonstrated improving operational leverage, which has enabled us to reach, on a non-GAAP income from operations basis, positive operating income after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025. During this period, we generated revenue of $125.5 million, representing 82% year-over-year revenue growth as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a gross margin of 65%. This translated to a non-GAAP income from operations of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which represented an improvement of approximately $20.1 million. Backed by our commitment to continued innovation and high-quality execution, we aim to lead the next wave of advancements in precision diagnostics, delivering profound benefits to patients, providers, and the broader healthcare system. (1) Our smNGS platform overcomes the technical noise that restrains the traditional NGS testing methods used by other diagnostic companies. (2) Half of this addressable market includes early detection, an area in which we have not yet begun specific product development or commercial sales, but we believe will be strongly enabled by our existing technology platform. (3) This is based on (i) our six months ended June 30, 2025 prenatal testing revenue as compared to the publicly disclosed prenatal testing revenue of Myriad Genetics, one of the largest laboratories for prenatal diagnostic testing, and (ii) recent ACOG practice advisory changes for RhD and fetal antigen NIPT have specifically cited our publications, resulting in changes to the standard of care. (4) Bower, X., Wignall, J., Varga, M. G., Zhu, J., O’Sullivan, M., Searle, N. E., Hong, L. K., Dogruluk, T., Li, Z., Farmer, T. E., Rosas-Linhard, E., Luong, J., Lin, E., Simon, M. E., Tsao, D. S., Bosch, J. R. T., Palmer, G., Gajra, A., Huynh, C., & Zhou, W. (2025). Validation of a liquid biopsy assay with increased sensitivity for clinical comprehensive genomic profiling. The Journal of Liquid Biopsy, 100322. (5) More than 50% more actionable/reportable mutations when compared to the comparator products in the aggregate. Actual percentages may vary depending on the individual comparator test. Our principal executive offices are located in Menlo Park, CA.

About Caris Life Sciences

We are a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer. We develop and commercialize innovative solutions to transform healthcare through the use of comprehensive molecular information and artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms at scale. Our entire portfolio of precision medicine solutions is designed to benefit patients, with an initial focus on oncology, and serves the clinical, academic, and biopharma markets. We founded Caris in 2008 with the belief and vision that combining a vast set of consistently generated molecular information with robust data-driven insights could realize the potential of precision medicine for patients. We have spent the last 17 years developing and building our portfolio of comprehensive, proprietary molecular profiling solutions and generating what we believe to be one of the largest and most comprehensive multi-modal clinico-genomic datasets in oncology based on the more than 6.5 million tests we have run on over 849,000 cases, which have generated measurements of over 38 billion molecular markers. Our platform is purpose-built to leverage the convergence of next-generation sequencing (“NGS”), artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”) technologies, and high-performance computing. The power of our differentiated Caris platform has enabled us to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions designed to address the entire cancer care continuum, including early detection, minimal residual disease (“MRD”) tracking, therapy selection, and treatment monitoring, as well as to create molecular signatures and discover and develop novel precision medicine therapeutics. Our current commercial product portfolio is focused on oncology and consists of MI Profile, our tissue-based molecular profiling solution that has generated the majority of our revenue to date, and Caris Assure, our novel, universal blood-based molecular profiling solution that was broadly launched in the first quarter of 2024 for therapy selection. Dysfunctionality at the molecular level underlies every chronic disease, and this dysfunction is now measurable using techniques such as NGS. Cells are embedded within highly complex biological networks that govern all aspects of life, including how these cells grow, divide, interact, and die. These biological networks and their inherent functions, as well as dysfunctions, are controlled and directed at the molecular level. The precise molecular origins or contributors to a given biological dysfunction, however, are often unknown, and a comprehensive molecular profile is necessary to determine these origins. The central dogma of molecular biology states that genetic information flows in one direction, from DNA, to RNA, to proteins. Our approach is designed to accurately capture the full breadth of the DNA and RNA coding information in cells as well as protein expression through immunohistochemical (“IHC”) tests, constructing a fulsome mosaic of disease, and ultimately unlocking the potential for precision medicine therapeutics to guide individualized patient diagnoses and treatment. We believe we are well-positioned to realize the full potential of our vision and optimally leverage our vast datasets due to the recent convergence of several advancements in biology, medicine, and technology: (1) the medical community’s understanding and appreciation of the molecular nature of cancer has accelerated in recent years, resulting in a continued increase in molecular profiling of different cancer types and stages; (2) NGS costs have declined, making NGS more accessible to the healthcare ecosystem; (3) cloud-computing architecture has enabled massive scalability, distributed real-time collaboration, and greater cost efficiency for the analysis of previously unmanageable amounts of data; and (4) AI and ML computational capabilities have advanced to allow more effective interrogation of large biological datasets. We believe that our early foresight to generate comprehensive data at scale over the past many years and build a robust, foundational infrastructure have uniquely positioned Caris to leverage the benefits of these biological and technological advances to deliver transformative and advanced innovations in precision medicine and patient care into the future. Our purpose-built, proprietary multi-omic profiling solutions capture and analyze molecular information from tissue and blood in a comprehensive manner. We provide whole exome sequencing (“WES”) (all 23,000 encoding DNA genes) and whole transcriptome sequencing (“WTS”) (all 61,000 RNA transcripts that encode proteins) on every eligible patient sample (a sample provided by ordering physicians that contains sufficient genetic material for profiling). Since launching our WTS solution in 2019 and WES solution in 2020, we have performed over 500,000 WES and WTS cases through May 2025, which we believe is more than any other company. We sequence at a sector-leading depth of coverage, which directly correlates with increased accuracy and detection of low frequency molecular markers of relevance. MI Cancer Seek, our U.S. Food and Drug Administration (‘‘FDA’’)-approved companion diagnostic assay to identify cancer patients who may benefit from treatment with targeted therapies (a component of MI Profile), consistently reaches 1,500 times depth of coverage for clinically relevant DNA genes, which is a higher sequencing depth than other assays available in the marketplace based on reported depths of coverage, and 300 times depth of coverage for the whole exome. Caris Assure features a raw average sequencing depth of 8,000 times for clinically relevant genes, similarly a higher sequencing depth than other assays available in the marketplace based on reported depths of coverage. We generate tens of billions of datapoints per clinical case to reveal an individualized molecular blueprint of the patient’s disease. We believe this approach best positions us to provide actionable treatment pathways from targeted therapies to drive superior clinical outcomes for patients while also generating a rich dataset to power insights and innovation. To our knowledge, we remain the only genomic profiling company to consistently utilize WES and WTS as standard practice on every eligible patient sample. We also evaluate protein molecular markers through an extensive menu of IHC tests performed in a tumor-type specific manner, which in combination with WES and WTS, provide a comprehensive view of a patient’s disease. Our in-depth profiling of patient samples has led to the creation of what we believe to be one of the largest and most comprehensive multi-modal clinico-genomic datasets in oncology, including genomic data, clinical data, digitized slide images, and remnant tissue. As of March 31, 2025, we have run more than 6.5 million tests on over 849,000 cases, which have generated measurements of over 38 billion molecular markers. Leveraging high-powered computing and AI/ML algorithms, we, and our biopharma and research partners who use our data and bioinformatics services, analyze our datasets to determine the key molecular characteristics of a particular disease or dysfunction that drives disease, enabling signature identification and drug target discovery. As a leader in the transition to WES/WTS sequencing through our launch of a WTS solution in 2019 and a WES solution the following year, we believe we have more molecular data and information than any other company and are well-positioned to make precision medicine widely accessible. Our molecular profiling solutions and the data generated by our multi-omic technology platform provide value to our more than 100 biopharma partners, such as Moderna, AbbVie, Xencor, and Merck KGaA, through partnerships that aim to increase the probability of technical and regulatory success of their therapeutic pipelines. In addition to biopharma, we leverage our datasets to partner with outside academic centers and researchers to further advance precision oncology research. The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance (“Caris POA”), which we established in 2015, is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. As of March 31, 2025, the Caris POA was comprised of 96 members, including 45 National Cancer Institute (“NCI”)-designated comprehensive cancer centers. This academic-industry collaborative network has been exceptionally productive with over 145 peer-reviewed manuscripts published since the beginning of 2022. Close connectivity with this vast network of key opinion leaders (“KOLs”) in oncology clinical care, research, and drug development has enabled us to remain at the forefront of precision oncology and closely attuned to the key needs of the most sophisticated researchers. Our Caris platform is designed to create a virtuous cycle that can enable continued innovation and improved impact for patients and physicians. We believe our comprehensive approach to profiling will continue to drive demand for our genomic profiling capabilities, leading to further expansion of our clinico-genomic datasets, which provide additional valuable inputs to develop and enhance our solutions, with the ultimate goal of contributing to improved patient results. This continuous feedback loop enabled us to develop Caris Assure, which utilized genomic data generated by MI Profile to inform our blood-based bioinformatics algorithms, allowing us to detect previously unknown features and signals in the blood that provide advanced insights into disease development. We believe we will be able to further leverage this process to continue meaningful innovation in precision oncology as well as other chronic disease states, including cardiology, neurology, and metabolic conditions. Our global annual clinical case volume has been growing rapidly, with year-over-year growth of 29% in 2022, 32% in 2023, 26% in 2024, and 31% in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by MI Profile. With our broad commercial launch of Caris Assure for therapy selection in the first quarter of 2024 and the FDA approval of MI Cancer Seek as a companion diagnostic in the fourth quarter of 2024 followed by the broad commercial launch of MI Cancer Seek in the first quarter of 2025 as the NGS component of MI Profile, we believe that increased profiling volumes will meaningfully contribute to our growth in 2025 and beyond. We expect to incur additional net losses in the near future, and our expenses will increase as we continue to invest in developing new solutions, expand our organization, and increase our marketing efforts to continue to drive market adoption of our solutions. These investments, together with general and administrative expenses, have resulted in negative cash flows from operations of $245.2 million, $276.1 million, $31.3 million, and $73.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Our principal executive offices are located in Irving, Texas.

