Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Up 17.9% – Here’s Why

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 76,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Palamina Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

