Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $87.8870, with a volume of 86338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 3.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

