Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 1114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alfa Laval from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALFVY
Alfa Laval Trading Up 1.1%
Alfa Laval Company Profile
Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.
The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval
- More than 2 million ounces defined – and still early in their story
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.