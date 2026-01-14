Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 1114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alfa Laval from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

