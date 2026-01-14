ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $1,518.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,275.00 to $1,518.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.17.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.27 on Wednesday, reaching $1,256.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,291.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,084.17 and a 200-day moving average of $932.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $1,956,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

