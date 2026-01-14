Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 14th (AC, AGI, ALSN, ASML, ATMU, AYA, BYD, CAT, CGX, CGY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 14th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,275.00 to $1,518.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$29.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$264.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $730.00 to $740.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $485.00 to $580.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.75 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$94.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$73.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$178.00 to C$192.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$100.00 to C$115.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) was given a C$1.92 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $14.40 to $14.60. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$99.00 to C$104.00.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $31.50 to $34.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$5.30 to C$2.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.