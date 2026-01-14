Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE ATMU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 209,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

