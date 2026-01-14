BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYA. CIBC upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.94.

Shares of TSE:AYA traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.93. 1,547,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,598. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -797.67 and a beta of 1.66. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$8.52 and a one year high of C$25.24.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

