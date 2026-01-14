Methanex (TSE:MX) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James Financial

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.9482927 earnings per share for the current year.
Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex’s customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.
